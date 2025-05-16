Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baozun by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 326,388 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 155,650 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

