Barclays PLC Buys 2,255 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 1,483.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCM. HSBC downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HUTCHMED Profile

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

