Barclays PLC Cuts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

