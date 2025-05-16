Barclays PLC Grows Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,909,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after buying an additional 243,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,982 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 161,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 169,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

