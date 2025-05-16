Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 878.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,087,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

BCYC stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $562.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.