Barclays PLC Has $26,000 Stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CSP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CSP by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $14.33 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,434.43 and a beta of 0.88.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

