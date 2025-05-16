Barclays PLC Has $30,000 Stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.61. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.