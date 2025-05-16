Barclays PLC Has $52,000 Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 1,072.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $3,525,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $19.65 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMAB. Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.