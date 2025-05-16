Barclays PLC Has $58,000 Stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.83.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.