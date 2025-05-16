Barclays PLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 70,950.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,408 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of XBAP opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

