Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 359.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

