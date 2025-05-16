Barclays PLC Invests $39,000 in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $52.79.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

