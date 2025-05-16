Barclays PLC Invests $60,000 in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 64,342.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of BK Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BKTI opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

