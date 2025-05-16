Barclays PLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $219.69 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.61.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

