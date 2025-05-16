Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 3,409 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 334,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $634.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.43. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.