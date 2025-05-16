Barclays PLC Sells 552,900 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

