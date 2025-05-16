Barclays PLC Takes $36,000 Position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.22. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 10.33%.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

