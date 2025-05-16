Barclays PLC Takes Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 215,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $3,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

