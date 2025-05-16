Barclays PLC Takes Position in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 92,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEP opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mobile Infrastructure Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEEP shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEEP

Mobile Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.