BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 108,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,473,000.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

