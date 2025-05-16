BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 2,816.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Life360 were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432,292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of LIF opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $118,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,067.96. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,005.60. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,881 shares of company stock worth $7,220,851. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

