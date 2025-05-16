BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.75 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,621 shares of company stock worth $9,375,570. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day moving average is $184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $233.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.