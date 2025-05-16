BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 102,110 Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Onestream by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Onestream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

