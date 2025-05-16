BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 9,633 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Power Integrations by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,397.73. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,954 shares of company stock worth $1,328,862 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $54.26 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

