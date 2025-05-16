BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 279,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of Certara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Certara by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Certara stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

