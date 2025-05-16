Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.6%

BMY stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

