Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $29.44 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

