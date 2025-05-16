Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $244.09

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.09.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.40. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

