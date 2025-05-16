Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $613.43

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $613.43.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS opened at $514.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.76 and its 200-day moving average is $489.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

