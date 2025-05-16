Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,737,000 after purchasing an additional 125,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76,429 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 345,331 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $98.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

