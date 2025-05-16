Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,002,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,778,729,000 after purchasing an additional 456,814 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,131,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,362,332,000 after purchasing an additional 550,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,963,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

