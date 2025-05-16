Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to “Strong-Buy”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

