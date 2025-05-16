Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,910 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 740.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 0.80. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.83.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

