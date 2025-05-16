Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 588 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,239,000 after buying an additional 155,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 11,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,099.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $464.78 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.42.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.60.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

