Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,209 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 310,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 250,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,256,000 after buying an additional 752,397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 741,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 497,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

