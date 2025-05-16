Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $68,696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,097,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,464,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $265.40 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $201.97 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

