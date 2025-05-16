Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,469.26. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,755 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

