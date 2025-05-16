Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 125 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 151,169 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $244.44 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,524.09. The trade was a 11.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,764 shares of company stock valued at $35,671,592. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

