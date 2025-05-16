Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 19,660 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

