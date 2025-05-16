Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 593 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,153 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 393,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

