Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,112,000 after purchasing an additional 370,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,492,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 666,432 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 513,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 127,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

