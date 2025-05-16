Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

