Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,215.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 878,979 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,997,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,341,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,484.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 518,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,601.52. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $519,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,453,129.09. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

