Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $729,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after buying an additional 1,358,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,263,000 after buying an additional 792,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.25, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

