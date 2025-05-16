Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 249,987 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $31.05 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

