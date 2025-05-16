Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after acquiring an additional 368,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,757,936.68. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,944 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,791 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $122.53 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

