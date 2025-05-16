Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.05 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Waters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $351.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Read Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.