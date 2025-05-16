Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

HACK opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.87. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

