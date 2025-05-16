Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.63 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.99.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.