Captrust Financial Advisors Has $918,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UDR were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR opened at $41.83 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.32, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 491.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

